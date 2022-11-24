Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Sudan records 26 deaths due to dengue fever

24 November 2022, 13:25
KHARTOUM. KAZINFORM Sudanese health authorities on Wednesday announced the recording of 26 death cases due to an outbreak of dengue fever, Xinhua reports.

Montasir Mohamed Osman, head of the health emergency and epidemic control directorate at Sudanese Health Ministry, said in a statement that 26 deaths, 462 confirmed cases, and 3,439 suspected cases of dengue fever have been recorded in 9 states. Most of the cases were reported in North Kordofan, West Kordofan and North Darfur.

The ministry has adopted necessary measures, including sending teams to combat the disease carrier in the states, provision of medicines and blood, doing daily monitoring and investigation operations as well as assigning a contact number for reports of infections and suspected cases, he added.

The United Nations announced that 1,068 cases of dengue fever have been reported in Sudan since October.

Dengue fever, with clinical symptoms of high fever, headache, aching band ones and muscles, and even bleeding gums and nose when it turns into severe form, is a mosquito-borne infection found in tropical and subtropical regions around the world.

Photo: reuters.com
