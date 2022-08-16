Go to the main site
    Sudan floods kill over 52 people, destructs thousands of homes

    16 August 2022 13:14

    KHARTOUM. KAZINFORM Sudanese authorities stated that more than 52 people have died as a result of the torrential rains which have flooded various states throughout Sudan.

    The torrential downpour, which usually occurs between May and October, has also resulted in 25 injuries as well as the destruction of thousands of homes, much-needed infrastructure, and agricultural lands, said the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), WAM reports.

    In a press statement, the spokesperson for the National Council for Civil Defence of the Sudanese Police, Brig Abdeljalil Rahim, described the flooding as a «chronic problem that remote cities and villages were in constant fear of.»

    He also warned of the heavy rain expected to fall this month, adding that the damage to farming lands by torrential rain is said to have destroyed an estimated 540 acres.


    Photo: wam.ae
    #Natural disasters #World News
