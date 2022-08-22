Go to the main site
    Sudan declares state of emergency due to rain, floods in six states

    22 August 2022 13:20

    KHARTOUM. KAZINFORM Sudan's Council of Ministers declared on Sunday a state of alert and emergency regarding the flood disasters that affected six states, namely River Nile, Gezira, White Nile, West Kordofan, South Darfur and Kassala.

    According to the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the Council stressed importance of mobilising popular efforts to attract internal and external humanitarian support from official and popular bodies to provide assistance to those affected by the situation in the states, WAM reports.

    Acting Minister of Cabinet Affairs Osman Hussein Osman affirmed opening of an account in local and foreign currencies to attract support and stand beside those affected in the states by torrential rains and floods.


