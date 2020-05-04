Subsistence rate increased by 14% in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The subsistence rate grew by 3% per month, and by almost 14% - per year. Moreover, the monthly inflation rate was 1%, annual - 6%, Kazinform reports with the reference to finprom.kz.

The smallest subsistence rate was recorded in West Kazakhstan region. In April 2020, the average subsistence rate per capita in the Republic of Kazakhstan, according to the Statistics Committee under the Ministry of National Economy, amounted to KZT31.6 thousand, an increase of 2.8% compared with March 2020. It is worth noting that in March 2020 the cost of living was KZT30.7 thousand. At the same time, the monthly inflation rate was 0.9%, and the annual inflation rate was 6.4%. Recall that, on April 1 Kazakhstan increased the MCI (monthly calculated indicator) from KZT2651 to KZT2778.

The largest amount of subsistence rate is traditionally observed in the capital - KZT36.4 thousand. Thus, Nur-Sultan (KZT36.4 thousand), Mangistau region (KZT36.2 thousand) and Almaty (KZT35.2 thousand) have the highest subsistence rate.







