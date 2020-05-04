Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Subsistence rate increased by 14% in Kazakhstan

    4 May 2020, 16:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The subsistence rate grew by 3% per month, and by almost 14% - per year. Moreover, the monthly inflation rate was 1%, annual - 6%, Kazinform reports with the reference to finprom.kz.

    The smallest subsistence rate was recorded in West Kazakhstan region. In April 2020, the average subsistence rate per capita in the Republic of Kazakhstan, according to the Statistics Committee under the Ministry of National Economy, amounted to KZT31.6 thousand, an increase of 2.8% compared with March 2020. It is worth noting that in March 2020 the cost of living was KZT30.7 thousand. At the same time, the monthly inflation rate was 0.9%, and the annual inflation rate was 6.4%. Recall that, on April 1 Kazakhstan increased the MCI (monthly calculated indicator) from KZT2651 to KZT2778.

    The largest amount of subsistence rate is traditionally observed in the capital - KZT36.4 thousand. Thus, Nur-Sultan (KZT36.4 thousand), Mangistau region (KZT36.2 thousand) and Almaty (KZT35.2 thousand) have the highest subsistence rate.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Economy
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays