Submission of recommendations for prizes and grants and President’s gratitude in mass media kicks off

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 April 2022, 09:54
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The press service of the Kazakh President announced the beginning of the reception of recommendations for getting prizes and grants and the President’s Gratitude in the sphere of mass media, the Akorda press service reports.

The candidates for prizes and grants, as well as creative teams for receiving the President’s Gratitude, may be nominated by creative unions, public associations, and state bodies. Each mass media outlet, creative union, public association, or state body is entitled to submit no more than two candidates for prizes or grants. Grants are awarded to young journalists aged under 35 years old.

Mass media materials published and (or) broadcast between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022, should be submitted for consideration. The materials submitted are not subject to return.


