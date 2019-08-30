Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Study UK Exhibition 2019 – Call for Volunteers

    30 August 2019, 16:12

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM On 12 and 13 October 2019 the British Council in Kazakhstan will hold its annual Study UK Exhibition in Nur-Sultan and Almaty respectively.

    This is the leading education fair in Central Asia devoted to education in the UK. More than 20 leading UK universities, colleges, boarding schools and language schools will attend the exhibition, to present their programmes to prospective students and their families. As part of the exhibition, visitors will also be able to attend workshops and presentations on different topics relating to study in the UK. We expect that 4,000 people will visit the exhibition.


    The British Council is now recruiting volunteers to help with the Study UK Exhibition in Nur-Sultan and Almaty, its official website reads.


    For full version go to

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Almaty Education Exhibition
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    President Tokayev visits neighborhood he grew up in
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays