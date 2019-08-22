Go to the main site
    Study UK Exhibition 2019 – Call for Volunteers in Nur-Sultan and Almaty

    22 August 2019, 12:09

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM On 12 and 13 October 2019 the British Council in Kazakhstan will hold its annual Study UK Exhibition in Nur-Sultan and Almaty respectively.

    This is the leading education fair in Central Asia devoted to education in the UK. More than 20 leading UK universities, colleges, boarding schools and language schools will attend the exhibition, to present their programmes to prospective students and their families. As part of the exhibition, visitors will also be able to attend workshops and presentations on different topics relating to study in the UK. We expect that 4,000 people will visit the exhibition.

    The British Council is now recruiting volunteers to help with the Study UK Exhibition in Nur-Sultan and Almaty, the official website of the British Council in Kazakhstan reads.


    WHAT WE NEED:

    We need volunteers to help with the following roles in both cities:

    Preparing information packs before the exhibition

    Welcoming visitors to the exhibition

    Registering visitors who have not already registered online

    Interpreting for representatives of the participating UK institutions

    Supporting the organisation of workshops and presentations

    Assisting the selection and announcement of prize-winners

    Assisting the provision of refreshments/lunch to the exhibitors

    Answering general queries about the exhibition

    Data-inputting of participant information after the exhibition

    Other general support on the day of the exhibition


    WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR:

    We are looking for reliable, enthusiastic and self-motivated individuals with excellent interpersonal and communication skills. Previous volunteering experience is not required but applicants should be committed to the principles of volunteering and have an interest in the UK and in UK education.

    Applicants must have fluent Russian and English, with knowledge of Kazakh an added advantage. Applicants must be able to manage their own time and demonstrate excellent customer service.


    WHAT YOU WILL GET OUT OF IT:

    By taking part as a volunteer in the 2019 Study UK Exhibition, you will:

    Get new skills and meet new people;

    Make new contacts with UK universities, colleges, and schools;

    Get some volunteering experience to put on your CV;

    Receive a British Council certificate recording your contribution to the exhibition;

    Have fun!


    HOW TO APPLY:

    If you wish to apply to be a volunteer in any of the 2019 Study UK Exhibitions, please fill out the application form before 19 September 2019.

