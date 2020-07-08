Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Students set record as gaokao begins

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
8 July 2020, 22:10
Students set record as gaokao begins

BEIJING. KAZINFORM With parents, teachers and friends lining up outside test centers to cheer them on, a record 10.71 million students around China began taking the all-important national college entrance exam, or gaokao, amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, after it had been delayed by a month due to the outbreak.

Students in most parts of the country will take the exam on Tuesday and Wednesday, while in some places that have undertaken gaokao reforms, such as Beijing, the exam will be held until Friday, China Daily reports.


Measures are in place to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus during the gaokao, which will be the largest organized gathering of people since the start of the outbreak.

Students are required to have their temperatures checked before they can enter the test centers, and only those with temperatures below 37.3 C are allowed in.

Quarantine test rooms are available for students if they show symptoms on exam day, with each room hosting no more than four students, and each test center has at least three quarantine rooms.

Students and the 945,000 monitors are required to wear masks, though students in low-risk areas of infection can take them off during the test.

In Beijing, where a new wave of cases have been reported since last month, the number of students allowed in each test room has been reduced from 30 to 20 this year so that students can be kept at least 2 meters apart.

The test centers are using air conditioners to keep the rooms cool while also keeping windows open to make sure the rooms are ventilated.

For full version go to


Education    World News   China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed