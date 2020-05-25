Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Students return to Australian classrooms as isolation measures lift

    25 May 2020, 19:14

    SYDNEY. KAZINFORM Tens of thousands of school students returned to classrooms on Monday to resume their full-time face-to-face classes in various states of Australia, a country that plans to normalize its economic activity in July after curbing the spread of COVID-19.

    Preschool, primary and secondary students in the state of New South Wales, the most populous in Australia and the capital of which is Sydney, as well as those in Queensland and Tasmania, returned to school under strict hygiene measures, but will not yet be able to participate in excursions or competitions, EFE-EPA reports.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Education World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    15 killed, 32 others injured in road accident in Mali
    India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    One in every 10 children works - instead of going to school: ILO
    4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    5 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023