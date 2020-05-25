Students return to Australian classrooms as isolation measures lift

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM Tens of thousands of school students returned to classrooms on Monday to resume their full-time face-to-face classes in various states of Australia, a country that plans to normalize its economic activity in July after curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Preschool, primary and secondary students in the state of New South Wales, the most populous in Australia and the capital of which is Sydney, as well as those in Queensland and Tasmania, returned to school under strict hygiene measures, but will not yet be able to participate in excursions or competitions, EFE-EPA reports.



