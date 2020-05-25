Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Students return to Australian classrooms as isolation measures lift

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
25 May 2020, 19:14
Students return to Australian classrooms as isolation measures lift

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM Tens of thousands of school students returned to classrooms on Monday to resume their full-time face-to-face classes in various states of Australia, a country that plans to normalize its economic activity in July after curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Preschool, primary and secondary students in the state of New South Wales, the most populous in Australia and the capital of which is Sydney, as well as those in Queensland and Tasmania, returned to school under strict hygiene measures, but will not yet be able to participate in excursions or competitions, EFE-EPA reports.

photo

photo


Coronavirus   Education    World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed