Students of newly-opened school to experience Abai’s legacy in a new way

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nuraly Kudaibergenov, General Director of the Innovative Intellectual Technologies Academy, gave an insight into the peculiarities of teaching Abaitanu (Abai studies) at the new school-gymnasium №87 in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

«This year the capital city, Nur-Sultan, and the entire Kazakhstan have witnessed an important event, the opening of a new school named after the great Abai Kunanbayev. This is the first school in the capital city to be named after the great thinker. The school will have an interactive classroom where schoolchildren will learn about the Abai’s legacy from day one,» Nuraly Kudaibergenov told Kazinform correspondent.





He noted that children will study the subject with the use of advanced (innovative) technologies.

«We’ve developed a unique complex called Abaitanu. It meets all modern requirements, the children will be able to study the legacy of Abai with the help of computers and interactive whiteboard. All Abai’s works and poems are available in digital form. For instance, the schoolchildren can easily find the meaning of all difficult words they stumble upon in his works. They will learn the poems by heart and go through the text of every poem. While working at the interactive classroom, the children will not only cram up and recite the poems, they will make an in-depth analysis and learn Abai’s wisdom,» Kudaibergenov added.





The head of the academy hopes such classrooms will be opened at all schools of the country.

«The overriding priority is to raise our children in the spirit of humanity and generosity, as the Abai taught. Creation of such interactive classrooms is only the beginning. We want all schools in districts and regions of Kazakhstan to launch such classrooms. The more schools will spread Abai’s wisdom with the help of new technologies, the more children will be raised in the spirit of the right moral values,» Kudaibergenov stressed.

It should be mentioned that Grade 9-11 students are offered Abaitanu as an elective class.





«The doors of the interactive classroom are open to everyone, even first-graders,» he added.

Nuraly Kudaibergenov believes that the newly-opened school will become a center of attraction of all events dedicated to Abai. A lot of events dated to the 175th anniversary of the great poet will take place next year.





He reminded of the upcoming historic milestone that is of great importance for Kazakhstan and praised the role of such researchers as Akhmet Baitursynuly, Mukhtar Auezov, Mekemtas Myrzakhmetuly who greatly contributed to the study of Abai’s legacy.

Recall that Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin took part in the unveiling ceremony of the school-gymnasium №87 named after Abai Kunanbayev in the Kazakh capital.



