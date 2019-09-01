Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Students of newly-opened school to experience Abai’s legacy in a new way

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 September 2019, 14:16
Students of newly-opened school to experience Abai’s legacy in a new way

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nuraly Kudaibergenov, General Director of the Innovative Intellectual Technologies Academy, gave an insight into the peculiarities of teaching Abaitanu (Abai studies) at the new school-gymnasium №87 in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

«This year the capital city, Nur-Sultan, and the entire Kazakhstan have witnessed an important event, the opening of a new school named after the great Abai Kunanbayev. This is the first school in the capital city to be named after the great thinker. The school will have an interactive classroom where schoolchildren will learn about the Abai’s legacy from day one,» Nuraly Kudaibergenov told Kazinform correspondent.

photo


He noted that children will study the subject with the use of advanced (innovative) technologies.

«We’ve developed a unique complex called Abaitanu. It meets all modern requirements, the children will be able to study the legacy of Abai with the help of computers and interactive whiteboard. All Abai’s works and poems are available in digital form. For instance, the schoolchildren can easily find the meaning of all difficult words they stumble upon in his works. They will learn the poems by heart and go through the text of every poem. While working at the interactive classroom, the children will not only cram up and recite the poems, they will make an in-depth analysis and learn Abai’s wisdom,» Kudaibergenov added.

photo

photo

photo


The head of the academy hopes such classrooms will be opened at all schools of the country.

«The overriding priority is to raise our children in the spirit of humanity and generosity, as the Abai taught. Creation of such interactive classrooms is only the beginning. We want all schools in districts and regions of Kazakhstan to launch such classrooms. The more schools will spread Abai’s wisdom with the help of new technologies, the more children will be raised in the spirit of the right moral values,» Kudaibergenov stressed.

It should be mentioned that Grade 9-11 students are offered Abaitanu as an elective class.

photo


«The doors of the interactive classroom are open to everyone, even first-graders,» he added.

Nuraly Kudaibergenov believes that the newly-opened school will become a center of attraction of all events dedicated to Abai. A lot of events dated to the 175th anniversary of the great poet will take place next year.

photo

photo

photo


He reminded of the upcoming historic milestone that is of great importance for Kazakhstan and praised the role of such researchers as Akhmet Baitursynuly, Mukhtar Auezov, Mekemtas Myrzakhmetuly who greatly contributed to the study of Abai’s legacy.

Recall that Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin took part in the unveiling ceremony of the school-gymnasium №87 named after Abai Kunanbayev in the Kazakh capital.

photo

photo

photo

photo


Education   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches