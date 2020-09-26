Go to the main site
    Students across Asia Pacific join Global Action Day climate change protests

    26 September 2020, 13:31

    SYDNEY. KAZINFORM Thousands of young student activists from across the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, Japan, South Korea and India, on Friday held protests to demand action to stop the climate crisis as part of a worldwide Global Action Day.

    In small groups and respecting safe distances due to COVID-19, schoolchildren in Australia led campaigns in cities such as Sydney, Melbourne or Perth under the slogan «Finance our future, not gas» in reference to the polluting energy policy of the Australian Government, EFE reports.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Environment World News
