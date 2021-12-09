Go to the main site
    Student from Kostanay to develop a line of biodegradable tableware

    9 December 2021, 17:22

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Student of one of Kostanay-based colleges Ezdar Beisenov became one of 30 lucky recipients of the Presidential ‘Tauyelsizdik urpaktary’ grant this week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Ezdar Beisenov of the Kostanay poly-technical college scored the grant thanks to his project which focuses on biodegradable tableware.

    As part of his project, Ezdar wants to create a line of eco-friendly and biodegradable tableware which will help reduce the amount of waste and environmental damage in Kazakhstan and globally.

    Ezdar said that winning the grant was a good experience for him, adding it was really interesting and exciting to get it. He also noted that he will channel all prize money into the development of his project.

    Earlier this week it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded the recipients of the Tauyelsizdik urpaktary’ grant in the Kazakh capital.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

