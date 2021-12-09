Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Ecology

Student from Kostanay to develop a line of biodegradable tableware

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 December 2021, 17:22
Student from Kostanay to develop a line of biodegradable tableware

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Student of one of Kostanay-based colleges Ezdar Beisenov became one of 30 lucky recipients of the Presidential ‘Tauyelsizdik urpaktary’ grant this week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Ezdar Beisenov of the Kostanay poly-technical college scored the grant thanks to his project which focuses on biodegradable tableware.

As part of his project, Ezdar wants to create a line of eco-friendly and biodegradable tableware which will help reduce the amount of waste and environmental damage in Kazakhstan and globally.

Ezdar said that winning the grant was a good experience for him, adding it was really interesting and exciting to get it. He also noted that he will channel all prize money into the development of his project.

Earlier this week it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded the recipients of the Tauyelsizdik urpaktary’ grant in the Kazakh capital.


Education    Environment   Kazakhstan   Kostanay  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023