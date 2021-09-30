Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Structural industrial and economic changes needed to achieve zero emissions – Kazakh President

Adlet Seilkhanov
30 September 2021, 15:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan pledges to become carbon neutral by 2060, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Due to climate change the direction towards economic decarbonization is enhancing around the world. With that background, many countries declared to achieve carbon neutrality by the middle of the century. New regulatory mechanisms, including a carbon border tax within the European Union, are being implemented. Kazakhstan as well as Russia is one of the energy-intensive countries in the world,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kazakh President, at the 17th Kazakhstan-Russia Cross-Border Cooperation Forum.

According to him, manufacturing accounts for over 50% of the country’s industrial output. the country generates 70% of its electricity from coal.

«It is quite a real and rational task. To achieve a zero-emission balance structural industrial and economic changes will be needed,» he said.

The Kazakh President pointed to Russia’s productive work in the area and called for joint work on the issue and exchange of experiences and developments as the country has been working on a long-term low carbon development strategy.

Notably, the 17th Cross-Border Cooperation Forum with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Vladimir Putin of Russia in virtual format has begun in Kokshetau city.


