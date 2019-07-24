Go to the main site
    Strong winds predicted in four regions

    24 July 2019, 15:42

    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM – Weather warnings for July 25 have been announced in four regions ofKazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

    In East Kazakhstan region, scattered heavy rainsare expected at night. There will be widespread thunderstorms. In the daytime,it will hail in some parts of the region. Northwesterly, northerly winds willstrengthen up to 15-20 meters per second.

    NorthKazakhstan region will see isolated thunderstorms, squall, and hail. At nightand in the morning, there will be patches of fog. The northwesterly wind willstrengthen up to 15-20 mps. The chances of a storm: 90-95%.

    Turkestan region will see a dust storm and 15-20mps northeasterly wind.

    In Kostanayregion, patchy fog and thunderstorm are expected. In the afternoon, the speedof the northerly wind will reach 18 mps.

    Almas Zheksenbekov

