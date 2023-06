Strong wind warning for Atyrau region

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – The emergencies department of Atyrau region issued the strong wind alert, Kazinform reports.

In a statement, the department said that strong wind with a speed of over 20 mps is expected in the region on Thursday (February 27).

Atyrau region has been enjoying warm spell recently as mercury moved up to +8°C at daytime.