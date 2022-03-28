Go to the main site
    Strong wind to batter Kazakhstan next 3 days

    28 March 2022, 13:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for March 29-31, Kazinform reports.

    Unsteady weather is expected the countrywide. It will bring precipitations. On March 29 heavy rain and snow are predicted to batter the country’s north, northwest, central part, south and southeast and on March 30 the eastern regions. Fog and ice-slick are in store. High wind up to 15-28, 30 m/s and more will sweep through the country. Snowstorm will roll through the northern, eastern and central regions of Kazakhstan. Besides, air temperature will rise gradually across Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Weather in Kazakhstan
