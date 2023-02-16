Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Strong wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan today

16 February 2023, 07:05
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Under the impact of the northwestern cyclone trough and atmospheric fronts caused by it, most areas of the country will see unsteady weather on Thursday, February 16, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Snowfall will hit across the republic on February 16. Western, southwestern, southern and southeastern regions will see precipitation (snow, rain), strong wind, ground blizzard, as well as foggy and icy road conditions.

Heavy rain is expected in southern, western, mountainous and piedmont areas of Turkistan region in the morning and in the daytime.

Heavy snowfall wil hit southern areas of West Kazakhstan region, eastern and central areas of Atyrau region during daylight hours.

Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) is forecast in southern and piedmont areas of Zhambyl region.


