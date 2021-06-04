Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Strong wind downs trees, damages cars in Almaty city

    4 June 2021, 15:41

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Several cars have been damaged by fallen trees in Almaty city as soring wind sweep through the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Four 112 calls regarding trees falling on cars have been reported in the city. Four cars have been damaged as a result of strong wind.

    The rescue service 109 received 17 reports on trees and branches falling on roadways, pedestrians, and children’s playgrounds, which have been cleared.

    According to the 109 service, there have been no victims or those suffered.

    Earlier the city’s emergency situation department informed about brief rain, thunderstorm, and hail predicted to hit the city from 9.00pm on June 3 to 9.00pm on June 4. Westerly wind at 15-20mps during thunderstorm with gusts of up to 25mps was due to roll through the city.

    It is recommended to tightly close windows, avoid standing or parking cars near trees, stay at home, and keep away from electricity poles, badly installed structures during strong precipitation or wind.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Incidents Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Weather warning in place for 2 Kazakh cities and 16 rgns
    Heatwave to grip most parts of Kazakhstan Jun 4
    Over 200 killed, 900 injured in India's deadly train accident
    S. Korea, Japan to hold finance ministerial meeting this month in Tokyo
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region