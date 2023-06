Strong quake of 6-magnitude shakes south of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - An earthquake of 6-magnitude on the Richter scale was registered in Kyrgyzstan on Friday at 3:54 p.m. local time, Kabar reports.

The intensity of the strong quake were felt in a number of villages in Alai and Chong-Alay regions of Osh Oblast of the republic, the Institute of Seismology of National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan said.