    Strong earthquake strikes off eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

    4 June 2023, 14:35

    JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - A 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku on Sunday morning, but did not potentially trigger a tsunami, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said, Xinhua reports.

    The earthquake occurred at 07:25 a.m. local time (0025 GMT) with its epicenter located at 154 km northwest of Kepulauan Tanimbar (Maluku Tenggara Barat) district and a depth of 153 km under the seabed, the agency said.

    The tremors of the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Natural disasters World News Earthquake
