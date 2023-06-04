Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Strong earthquake strikes off eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

4 June 2023, 14:35
Strong earthquake strikes off eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued Photo: www.aa.com.tr

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - A 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku on Sunday morning, but did not potentially trigger a tsunami, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said, Xinhua reports.

The earthquake occurred at 07:25 a.m. local time (0025 GMT) with its epicenter located at 154 km northwest of Kepulauan Tanimbar (Maluku Tenggara Barat) district and a depth of 153 km under the seabed, the agency said.

The tremors of the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves.


