    Strong earthquake hits southern Iran

    15 November 2021, 07:15

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - A 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook the city of Fin in the southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan on Sunday, IRNA reports.

    According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 15:37:04 hours local time (12:07:04 GMT) and at the depth of 15 km underground.

    The epicenter of the quake was located at 27.56 degrees latitude and 56.13 degrees longitude.

    There is no immediate report on the possible damages or casualties of the quake.

    It was followed by a 6.3-magnitude aftershock a minute later at 15:38:38 hours local time (12:08:38 GMT).

    Adlet Seilkhanov

