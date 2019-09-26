Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Strong earthquake hits eastern Indonesia

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
26 September 2019, 18:04
Strong earthquake hits eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM At least three people were killed and three others injured when a strong earthquake jolted the Maluku islands in eastern Indonesia on Thursday, said an official.

The injured are being treated in local hospital and community health centers, said Agus Wibowo, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency.

Many residents fled to the homes of their closest relatives, said Wibowo, Anadolu Agency reports.

He said the earthquake damaged a number of vital public facilities such as bridges and main roads leading to the port and campus buildings at several universities.

The quake also damaged some churches and mosques around the city, he said.

The temblor with a magnitude of 6.8 struck off Indonesia’s Maluku province at 6.48 a.m. (1148GMT Wednesday).

It was centered 40 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of Maluku and 10 km (6 miles) below the earth’s surface, said the country’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

An aftershock came later, at 07.39 a.m. (1239GMT), with a magnitude of 5.6.

Natural disasters   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study