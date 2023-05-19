Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+17+19℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Strong dust, snow storms hit large parts of Mongolia

    19 May 2023, 16:14

    ULAN BATOR. KAZINFORM Strong winds, and heavy dust and snow storms are sweeping large parts of Mongolia, and causing poor visibility on roads, the country's weather monitoring agency warned Friday.

    The strong winds and dust storms are hitting the eastern provinces of Sukhbaatar and Dornod as well as the provinces of Dundgovi, Dornogovi, Govisumber and Umnugovi, with a wind speed up to 26 meters per second, the agency said, Xinhua reports.

    In addition, the central part of the country, including the national capital Ulan Bator, and the eastern province of Khentii are now experiencing strong winds, snow storms and a sudden air temperature drop.

    Strong winds, and dust and snow storms started on Thursday in northern parts of the country. Roofs of several buildings and power lines were taken down by the winds and storms in the northern province of Selenge, said the country's National Emergency Management Agency on Friday.

    The volatile weather is expected to continue in the coming few days across large parts of the country, the agency said, warning the public, especially nomadic herders and drivers, to take extra precautions against possible disasters.

    Mongolia has a harsh continental climate as strong winds, dust and snow storms are common.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Natural disasters World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    27,000 without electricity in Emilia Romagna
    Museum of Tomorrow to have exhibition on cell phones
    76th Cannes Film Festival kicks off
    Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar affects 5.4M people, with 3.9M already at risk: UN
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan and Lithuania set course for further cooperation
    2 Second day of President Tokayev's visit to China brings business and investment partnerships to the table
    3 Official meeting of Heads of State participating in ‘CA-China’ Summit held in Xi’an
    4 Kazakhstani goods at National Pavilion stir great interest in China, JD Group Vice President Wei Ye
    5 British MPs to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan