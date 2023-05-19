Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Strong dust, snow storms hit large parts of Mongolia

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
19 May 2023, 16:14
ULAN BATOR. KAZINFORM Strong winds, and heavy dust and snow storms are sweeping large parts of Mongolia, and causing poor visibility on roads, the country's weather monitoring agency warned Friday.

The strong winds and dust storms are hitting the eastern provinces of Sukhbaatar and Dornod as well as the provinces of Dundgovi, Dornogovi, Govisumber and Umnugovi, with a wind speed up to 26 meters per second, the agency said, Xinhua reports.

In addition, the central part of the country, including the national capital Ulan Bator, and the eastern province of Khentii are now experiencing strong winds, snow storms and a sudden air temperature drop.

Strong winds, and dust and snow storms started on Thursday in northern parts of the country. Roofs of several buildings and power lines were taken down by the winds and storms in the northern province of Selenge, said the country's National Emergency Management Agency on Friday.

The volatile weather is expected to continue in the coming few days across large parts of the country, the agency said, warning the public, especially nomadic herders and drivers, to take extra precautions against possible disasters.

Mongolia has a harsh continental climate as strong winds, dust and snow storms are common.


Kazakhstan and Lithuania set course for further cooperation
Second day of President Tokayev's visit to China brings business and investment partnerships to the table
Official meeting of Heads of State participating in ‘CA-China’ Summit held in Xi’an
Kazakhstani goods at National Pavilion stir great interest in China, JD Group Vice President Wei Ye
British MPs to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan
UNICEF calls for continued support for children affected by earthquakes in Türkiye, Syria
Koshanov calls on CSTO partners to support Kazakhstan’s initiative to set up International Agency for Biological Safety
Astana to celebrate Culture and Art Workers Day with a grand concert
Kazakhstani Golubev strolls into Turin Challenger quarterfinals
