Strong country – strong regions: Tokayev visits Karaganda and Pavlodar to outline development priorities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was on a working visit to Karaganda and Pavlodar regions on October 5, meeting the public, visiting industrial facilities, and outlining priorities for the future development of the regions. More about the visits and their agenda is in the latest article of Kazinform.

Tokayev’s visits today come just a week after he visited Turkistan, Shymkent and Semey. «Since last week I have started traveling around the country. In the regions, I held several meetings with local residents, sharing my ideas about the development of the country. I got acquainted with the progress of preparations for winter and addressed the most pressing issues. We identified strategic tasks for the regions. In short, it was a very informative trip,» he told the public in Pavlodar city.

Industrial production

Karaganda region is the country's major industrial center, accounting for a third of coal, about half of the country's copper, and over 85 percent of steel production.