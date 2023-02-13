Strengthening transport and logistics ties between Kazakhstan and Latvia is in focus

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with the Latvian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Irina Mangule, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the parties discussed further strengthening of political and inter-parliamentary cooperation, also focusing on the development of trade, economic and investment activities. The parties noted the serious potential for developing cooperation in strengthening the existing corridor between Kazakhstan and Latvia, in particular, through the ports of Riga, Ventspils and Liepaja, and creating new routes and alternative corridors, the need for which is increasing in proportion to the growth in trade turnover between the two countries.

In 2022, trade between the two countries was 216.2 million US dollars. This represents an increase of 3.7 times compared to 2021. Gross FDI inflows from Latvia to Kazakhstan in the two quarters of 2022 amounted to 22.7 million US dollars, an increase of 1.7 times compared to the same period in 2021.

In 2022, 1.05 million tons of Kazakh cargoes were handled through the port of Riga, of which 1.03 million tons were coal shipments. A total of 3.2 million tons of Kazakh cargoes were handled through the port of Ventspils. At the same time, 36,000 tons of coal and 36,000 tons of aluminum ingots were handled through the port of Liepaja from Kazakhstan.

Vassilenko expressed readiness of the Kazakhstan side to fully contribute to maintaining this dynamic and, as co-chair of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, stressed the importance of further working on these issues within the IGC, the next meeting of which is scheduled for this year in Riga.

Noting regular dialogue between the foreign ministries of the two countries, the diplomats spoke in favor of holding another round of inter-ministerial consultations in the near future.

At the end of the meeting, the parties discussed joint work plans for 2023 including a series of events and mutual visits to further develop political, trade and economic relations.

Photo: gov.kz