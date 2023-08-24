Strengthening of multilateral cooperation in CA discussed in MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received the newly appointed Special Representative of the UN Secretary General – Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Kaha Imnadze, who is visiting Kazakhstan as part of his tour of Central Asia, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The parties discussed the increasing role of the Central Asian region, the rational use of transboundary water resources in the region, the fight against terrorism and drugs, as well as the situation in Afghanistan. Interlocutors highlighted the importance of developing and strengthening the tools of preventive diplomacy for maintaining peace and security in the region.

Minister Nurtleu stressed that Kazakhstan, like all Central Asian countries, attaches priority to cooperation with the UN, defining the leading role of the Organization in addressing challenges in the field of security and sustainable development. In this context, he noted the relevance of Kazakhstan's initiative to establish the UN Regional Centre on Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan.

«Our country is interested in building a prosperous and peaceful region. I consider the Centre activities as an important and in demand, given the goals and objectives prescribed in its mandate», – said the foreign minister.

In addition, Murat Nurtleu acquainted the interlocutor with the comprehensive political reforms initiated by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and aimed at further democratization, strengthening the rule of law, as well as inclusive economic growth.

In turn, Kaha Imnadze positively assessed the long-standing partnership and trust established over the years between Kazakhstan and the UN, expressed gratitude for the commitment to the principles of multilateralism, as well as the active position of our country in regional cooperation. He expressed readiness to contribute to the development and prosperity of Central Asian countries.