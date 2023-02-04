Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Strengthening of multilateral cooperation in CA discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry

4 February 2023, 10:38
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov received Natalia Gherman in connection with completing her mission as the Head of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) and appointment to the post of the UN Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Interlocutors have discussed issues of regional cooperation within the UN framework based on long-term partnership and trust established between the countries of Central Asia and the UNRCCA, as well as the development and strengthening of preventive diplomacy tools to preserve peace and security in the Central Asian region.

Umarov congratulated Gherman on the successful completion of her activities as the Head of the Center and the UNRCCA 15th anniversary. «Kazakhstan is interested in ensuring peace and security in the region and the sustainable development of the Central Asian countries. Therefore, we note the timeliness of continuing numerous creative processes in the Central Asian region, emphasizing the important role of the UN in this process,» the First Deputy Minister said.

Gherman positively appreciated the long-term partnership and trust that has developed over the years between Kazakhstan and the UNRCCA and expressed gratitude for the support of our country for the activities of the Regional Center in its priority areas. «I am confident in further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation of the UN with all countries of the region,» Gherman said.

Gherman highly commended the comprehensive reforms initiated by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at further democratization, strengthening the rule of law and protecting human rights, and inclusive economic growth and wished further prosperity to Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, Kairat Umarov wished Natalia Gherman success in her new position, which she will take on March 1, 2023.

For reference: The United Nations Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia is a special political mission of the United Nations Department of Political Affairs and Peace-Building (DPPA), established on the initiative of the Governments of five Central Asian states in 2007, with headquarters in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

The Centre's main task is to assist the Central Asian states in identifying and eliminating existing and potential threats to peace and security in the region. In addition, the Center promotes partnership relations between the Central Asian states in cooperation with regional and international organizations.

Photo: press service of the Kazakh MFA


