Strengthening of defence potential always to be priority, President Tokayev

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 May 2022, 14:22
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the ceremony of awarding the state prizes, and top military, special, and class ranks.

The Head of State congratulated those present on the Defender of the Fatherland Day and Victory Day and highlighted the contribution of the military and representatives of special state bodies in ensuring the country’s security, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State said that this year marks the 30th anniversary since the establishment of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. The Armed Forces are the unshakeable pillar of the country’s Independence and a strong shield of the nation.

«Amid the geopolitical instability, new threats, and challenges we should be ready to advance national interests and protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state. Therefore the strengthening of defence potential will always be the key priority,» the Head of State stressed.

The President noted that service at law-enforcement agencies is an honorary mission and great responsibility.

The Head of State also reminded that some 500 Kazakhstanis became the Heroes of the Soviet Union. Addressing those gathered Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told about the deeds of three Kazakhstani war veterans who were posthumously awarded the highest degree of distinction, the Khalyk Kakharmany title. They are Tuleugali Abdybekov, Alexander Nesmiyanov and Ibraim Suleimenov.

The Head of State also awarded officers military and special ranks, class ranks, and state prizes.

