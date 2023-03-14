Strengthening of cooperation on bilateral relations agenda btw Kazakhstan and Serbia

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Serbia Madi Atamkulov met with recently appointed State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Goran Aleksić, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The parties discussed dynamics of bilateral cooperation, noting traditionally friendly nature of relations between Astana and Belgrade.

Special attention was paid to organization of mutual visits of the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Serbia during the year, as well as holding of the next meeting of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission.

The interlocutors agreed that the excellent relations between the two countries in the political sphere provide an opportunity for deeper and diverse interaction in the trade, economic and investment spheres. To do this, it is necessary to intensify contacts of business circles. Along with that, it seems important to resolve the issue of opening direct flights.



