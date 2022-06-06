Go to the main site
    Strengthening human rights and freedoms protection system to be continued - Kazakh President

    6 June 2022, 20:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - We need to review the legislation that has contributed to the concentration of the country's economic resources in the hands of a small group of individuals and provided them with excessive preferences, Kazakh President Kasssym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «In accordance with my decree, an interdepartmental commission on the return of funds illegally withdrawn from the country and the return of illegally privatized assets to state ownership has been established. We will continue our policy of comprehensively strengthening the system of protecting human rights and freedoms,» said the Head of State in his televised address.

    «As part of the legal reform, the Constitutional Court will be re-established. It is necessary to introduce a mechanism for prompt response to its rulings so that citizens feel the benefits of this very important institution. In the New and Fair Kazakhstan, there is no place for police brutality, incompetent prosecutors and biased judges,» said the Kazakh President.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Human rights President of Kazakhstan Referendum
