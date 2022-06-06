Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Strengthening human rights and freedoms protection system to be continued - Kazakh President

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 June 2022, 20:53
Strengthening human rights and freedoms protection system to be continued - Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - We need to review the legislation that has contributed to the concentration of the country's economic resources in the hands of a small group of individuals and provided them with excessive preferences, Kazakh President Kasssym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In accordance with my decree, an interdepartmental commission on the return of funds illegally withdrawn from the country and the return of illegally privatized assets to state ownership has been established. We will continue our policy of comprehensively strengthening the system of protecting human rights and freedoms,» said the Head of State in his televised address.

«As part of the legal reform, the Constitutional Court will be re-established. It is necessary to introduce a mechanism for prompt response to its rulings so that citizens feel the benefits of this very important institution. In the New and Fair Kazakhstan, there is no place for police brutality, incompetent prosecutors and biased judges,» said the Kazakh President.


Human rights   President of Kazakhstan    Referendum  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam