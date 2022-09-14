Go to the main site
    Strengthening dialogue and coop around the world is important part of Kazakhstan’s policy

    14 September 2022, 10:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Strengthening of a dialogue and cooperation around the world is an important part of Kazakhstan’s policy,» said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressing the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

    The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan is home to more than 100 ethnic groups which live in harmony and accord. There are some 4,000 religious associations representing 18 confessions.

    «Strengthening of dialogue and cooperation in the country around the world is an important part of Kazakhstan’s policy. Today’s Congress is the bright example,» the President noted.

    As earlier reported, the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions started its work at the Palace of Independence. The key theme is the Role of the leaders of the world and traditional religions in the spiritual and social development of humanity in the post-pandemic period.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions
