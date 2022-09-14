Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Strengthening dialogue and coop around the world is important part of Kazakhstan’s policy
14 September 2022, 10:26

Strengthening dialogue and coop around the world is important part of Kazakhstan’s policy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Strengthening of a dialogue and cooperation around the world is an important part of Kazakhstan’s policy,» said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressing the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan is home to more than 100 ethnic groups which live in harmony and accord. There are some 4,000 religious associations representing 18 confessions.

«Strengthening of dialogue and cooperation in the country around the world is an important part of Kazakhstan’s policy. Today’s Congress is the bright example,» the President noted.

As earlier reported, the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions started its work at the Palace of Independence. The key theme is the Role of the leaders of the world and traditional religions in the spiritual and social development of humanity in the post-pandemic period.


Related news
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
Election results to set up new political tradition of responsible presidency
Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
Read also
Play by Kazakh writer dedicated to wife of Genghis Khan Borte premiered  in London
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Head of State presents state awards and prizes ahead of Republic Day
Azerbaijan awards secretary-general of Organization of Turkic States with Friendship Order
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
4 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
5 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

News

Archive