Strengthening country’s defense capacity is of particular importance – Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a solemn meeting on the occasion of the Defender of the Fatherland Day, Kazinform cites Akorda.

In his speech, the Kazakh Head of State congratulated officers, soldiers, and veterans on the Defender of the Fatherland Day.

«30 years ago by the Decree of First President Nursultan Nazarbayev the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan was founded, which was an important step towards strengthening our Statehood,» said Tokayev.

The President noted that since gaining the sovereignty special attention was attached to establishing an army with powerful military capacities. Thanks to the patriotic and professional specialists this goal was successfully achieved.

«The current issues in the defense sphere were addressed timely, with the invaluable contribution made First Defense Minister of Kazakhstan, People’s Hero Sagadat Nurmagambetov. His rich experience helped lay the foundation of our Armed Forces. Today, the military school Zhas Ulan and Military Institute of Land Forces bare the name of Sagadat Nurmagambetov,» said the President.

The Head of State highlighted that Kazakhstan’s glorious army defends the country’s independence and is a reliable stronghold of New Kazakhstan, and brave soldiers stand guard over the security of the country.

The Kazakh President pointed out that the military doctrine of the country is exclusively defensive and that the country relies on diplomacy when national interests need to be protected. Tokayev noted that the country’s foreign policy is of a constructive and balanced nature. It is aimed at protecting the national interests, with the country establishing friendly relations with all countries.

«Amid the unprecedented geostrategic tension in the world strengthening the defense capacity of the country is of particular importance. For Kazakhstan, enhancing cooperation in the military and technical sphere is among the top priorities as well. Thanks to its peacekeeping activity the Kazakhstani Army earned recognition globally. In the 90s of the last century, our country for the first time sent peacekeepers to Tajikistan. The Kazakhstani soldiers successfully served in the UN and OSCE missions. Today, our peacekeeping contingent is in Lebanon and West Sahara,» said the Head of State.

The President went on to note that all of this strengthens the authority of Kazakhstan as a reliable international partner capable to make a considerable contribution to keep peace and stability. In addition, Kazakhstan pays great attention to provide the Armed Forces with high-technology weapons and equipment. Samples of arms proved to be effective in real combat conditions are purchased and produced.

According to Tokayev, the celebration of the Defender of the Fatherland Day ahead of the Great Victory Day has a deep symbolic meaning. He also noted that the Second World War left an indelible mark in the history of mankind. During the war years, our people demonstrated true bravery, courage, and determination.

«The great role in supplying the Army with weapons and bringing the early victory were played the plants and relocated enterprise during the years of war. Over 500 frontline men were awarded the title of the Hero of the Soviet Union for the courage in the fights against fascist invaders. Our women also heroically fought on the battlefield of the war. The names of Aliya Moldagulova and Manshuk Mametova will always remain in the memory of our people. This year marks the 100th birth anniversary of Khiuaz Dosspanova. She flew over 300 combat missions. She received the title of the People’s Hero after gaining independence. However, the feats of most of our compatriots are yet to be assessed. In this regard, I believe that it is our sacred duty to restore historic justice,» said the President.