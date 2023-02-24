Street named after Sultan Beibarys appears in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A street named after Sultan Beibarys was inaugurated in the Kazakh capital on Friday. The event was dated to the 800th anniversary of this historical figure at the initiative of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the ministry’s press service.

Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov took part in the inauguration ceremony.

«Given the importance of the anniversary, we’ve made a decision to eternalize the name of the prominent military commander in the capital of Kazakhstan,» Minister Oralov said at the event.

A 2-km six-lane street in Saryarka district was chosen to bear the name of Sultan Beibarys.

According to Minister Oralov, this is a way to pay homage and respect to one of the greats of the Turkic world and eternalize his name in history.

In addition, the ministry plans to carry out a number of events in honor of the 800th anniversary of Sultan Beibary in Kazakhstan and beyond.



