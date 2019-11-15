Go to the main site
    Street named after Kazakh writer Fariza Ongarssynova appears in Nur-Sultan

    15 November 2019, 11:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One of the streets in the Kazakh capital was named after Kazakhstani poet and writer Fariza Ongarssynova, Kazinform reports.

    The street is located near the EXPO town, along the Vienna Quarter residential complex. The unveiling ceremony was attended by well-known writers, public figures, Fariza Ongarssynova’s son Almas and deputy mayor of Nur-Sultan Baktiyar Maken.

    At the ceremony, deputy mayor Maken lauded Fariza Ongarssynova for greatly contributing to the development of Kazakhstan’s literature.

    A presentation of Fariza Ongarssynova’s books will take place at 4:00 pm at the National Academic Library.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

