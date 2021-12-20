Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Street named after Abai, square ‘Republic of Kazakhstan’ opened in Argentina

Kudrenok Tatyana
20 December 2021, 07:16
ROSARIO. KAZINFORM - As part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Brazil and concurrently to Argentina Bolat Nussupov took part in the official opening ceremony of the street named after the Kazakh poet, thinker and founder of national literature Abai Kunanbayuly, as well as the square «Republic of Kazakhstan» in the Argentine city of Rosario, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

In his speech, Ambassador Bolat Nussupov emphasized the importance of implementing the initiatives of the country's leadership to preserve national identity, its own cultural code and promote cultural achievements, including abroad. At the same time, the role of Abai in the development of Kazakh culture and the importance of his legacy for modern society in the context of the articles of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev «Abai and Kazakhstan in the XXI century» and «Abai - a spiritual reformer» were especially noted.

In turn, the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Rosario Gustavo Gutieres emphasized the great importance that the people of Kazakhstan attach to the personality of Abai and noted that Abai is of the same value for world culture as Shakespeare, Goethe, Pushkin or Moliere. In this regard, Gustavo Gutieres emphasized that the opening of Abai Street will give the Argentines an additional opportunity to get acquainted with the history and customs of the Kazakh people.

The events were held within the framework of twinning relations between the cities of Almaty and Rosario, established by the Memorandum signed in November 2019.

