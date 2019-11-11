Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Stray camel causes deadly crash in Aktau region

    11 November 2019, 18:16

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM - A stray camel collided with a vehicle in Mangystau region, killing two people and injuring two others, lada.kz reported on Monday.

    An accident involving a camel occurred on the Aktau-Zhanaozen highway, near the village of Batyr, Munaylinsky district, Mangystau region.

    At the time of the collision with the animal four people were in the car. Two died at the scene of the tragedy including a four-year-old child. Two victims with various injuries were admitted to a local hospital.

    A pre-trial investigation was launched.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Road accidents Kazakhstan Mangistau region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region