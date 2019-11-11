Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Stray camel causes deadly crash in Aktau region

Alzhanova Raushan
11 November 2019, 18:16
AKTAU. KAZINFORM - A stray camel collided with a vehicle in Mangystau region, killing two people and injuring two others, lada.kz reported on Monday.

An accident involving a camel occurred on the Aktau-Zhanaozen highway, near the village of Batyr, Munaylinsky district, Mangystau region.

At the time of the collision with the animal four people were in the car. Two died at the scene of the tragedy including a four-year-old child. Two victims with various injuries were admitted to a local hospital.

A pre-trial investigation was launched.

