Story in pictures from Dubai: Why millions flock to experience first-ever World Expo in Middle East

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - The grandiose Expo 2020 which is underway in Dubai is about to wrap up with the closing ceremony in a month. The world exhibition opened its doors in October 2021 and has been available to visitors and tourists for six months. Despite the coronavirus pandemic-related curbs, people from all over the world flock to Dubai to see the Expo with their own eyes. The number of exhibition visitors reaches up to one million mark per week on average.

Kazinform correspondent visited the Expo 2020 in Dubai to learn what attracts so many guests from all corners of the world.

Unveiled in October 2021, the Expo 2020 united 192 participating countries each having its own unique pavilion. Expo 2020 Dubai's theme is «Connecting Minds, Creating the Futur»». The theme consists of three sub-themes such as «Opportunity», «Mobility» and «Sustainable development».

How Expo 2020 in Dubai deals with pandemic-related measures

Expo 2020 Dubai continues to act responsibly to meet the challenges of COVID-19, Expo 2020 press office told the Kazinform correspondent.

«The health, safety, and wellbeing of everyone working at – and visiting - Expo 2020 is our number one priority and we’re strictly implementing a comprehensive set of precautionary measures, in line with guidance from the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dubai Health Authority, and the latest information and advice from the World Health Organization,» the organizers say.

All of Expo workforce, and everyone working on site, including performers must be fully vaccinated, face masks must be worn at all times.

«We encourage social-distancing, have provided hand sanitizer stations in all (work) spaces as well as frequent cleaning and sanitisation of the site. We have also increased on site PCR testing facilities to enable frequent testing for International Participant staff, volunteers, contractors, service providers, and our performers,», the organizers add.

Are there any specific rules for tourists willing to attend Expo 2020 Dubai

«Absolutely, and we pride ourselves in providing the safest experience possible to all our visitors,» explains the Expo 2020 Media Officer-Communications.

There is a number of precautionary measures across the site for visitors, including:

• All visitors aged 18 years and above will be asked to show proof of vaccination from their home country upon their entry to the site.

• Unvaccinated visitors are required to carry a negative PCR test result issued within 72 hours.

• All performers require PCR tests prior to coming on site.

• Visitors are required to wear face masks at all times.

• Social distancing is encouraged.

• All venues and common areas are regularly cleaned and sanitised.

• Hand-sanitiser stations are positioned at regular intervals throughout the site.

• Appropriate facilities and specialist staff are available to manage any potential medical issues on site.

It should be noted that the UAE is one of the most vaccinated nations in the world with more than 95% of the population fully immunized. According to the latest data, more than 23 million vaccine doses have been administered to the population.

How many people have visited the Expo 2020 Dubai since its opening

According to the press office, the number of weekly visits to Expo 2020 Dubai passed the one million mark for the first time since the site opened over 19 weeks ago, climbing to a total of 13,457,400 in the last week. Virtual visitation numbers have already reached more than 121 million.

«People are beginning to realise that the Expo 2020 Dubai gates will close for the last time on 31 March, and that they are running out of time to enjoy the rich and meaningful experience of the first World Expo ever held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. We expect a lot more visitors from around the world to rush through our gates to enjoy our pavilions, breathtaking visual displays and world-class concerts, not to mention still-to-come National Day celebrations including the U.S., Argentina, India, Botswana, South Africa, and Ireland, but also the Water Week and the International Women’s Day,» the organizers shared.

Which country has the biggest pavilion

According to the press office, the UAE Pavilion is the largest pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai site, with a plot surface area of approximately 15,064 square meters, on three storeys. It is also 27.8 meters high.

Kazakhstan Pavilion at Expo 2020

Kazakhstan’s national pavilion is located in the «Opportunities» thematic cluster, close to the national pavilions of the United Arab Emirates, the U.S., Japan, Switzerland, China, Italy and Belarus.

Kazakhstan’s Pavilion consists of 3 storeys, also has 4 exhibition areas on 2 floors. The pavilion area is 3,400 sq. meters. The image of the pavilion is inspired by traditional eastern architecture and represents a synthesis of modern digital solutions and traditions, and also symbolizes the openness of Kazakhstan. The pavilion’s content represents a journey on the history, present and future of Kazakhstan within the Exhibition’s theme «Connecting minds, Creating the Future».

World leaders who visited Expo 2020 Dubai

Abdulla Shahid, President of Maldives; Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan; Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan;

Dr. C.G.D.N. Chiwenga's Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe;

Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of Democratic Republic of Congo; Lazarus Chakwera, President of Malawi; Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye; Emmanuel Macron, President of France; Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka; Yemi Osibanjo, Vice President of the federal Republic of Nigeria are among the honored guests who have visited Expo 2020 in Dubai. Duke of Cambridge Prince William has also visited Dubai´s world Expo recently in February.

Expo 2020 closing ceremony

Expo 2020 closing ceremony will take place on March 31. Details about the Expo 2020 Dubai closing ceremony, as noted by the press office, will be announced closer to the end date.

In general, citizens note that it is not impossible to see the entire exhibition in one day, it will take several days.

A single entry pass - one-day tickets for Expo 2020 is available for AED 45(approximately 5,400 tenge), three-day ticket costs 195 AED (over 23,000 tenge).

The Expo 2020 complex boasts a total area of ​​438 hectares. Citizens here are provided with all the opportunities - people here can easily find catering points, there are over 200 restaurants, and points where visitor can buy various souvenirs and gifts are also available.

Also, a specialized stage has been installed on the Expo platform, where the national days of the participating countries and events are held.

The article was prepared with kind support and assistance of the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Article by Akbota Kuzekbay



