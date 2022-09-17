Storms, floods claim at least nine lives in Marche, Italy

MARCHE, Italy. KAZINFORM The Ancona prefect's department said Friday that nine people are confirmed to have been killed by the violent storms and flash floods that have hit the central Marche region, ANSA reports.

The department revised down the death toll after previously putting it at 10.

There are reports that four people, including two minors, are missing in the wake of the extreme weather.

However, two of the deceased are in the process of being identified and it is possible that these victims are among the people who are currently considered missing.

The people reported as being missing included an eight year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and her 56-year-old mother.

Carlo Manfredi, the mayor of Castellone di Suasa, one of the towns hit by the extreme weather, told Rai News 24 that it was an «apocalyptic situation».

«Plants and trees were moved around like twigs,» Manfredi said.

«Unfortunately, we are still searching for an eight-year-old boy. «Last night we found the mother still alive.

«She was in her car when she saw the water coming and she got out with the child in other arms. But then they got dragged away».

The 17-year-old girl and her mother are thought to have been swept away by flood waters at Barbara, near Senigallia, as they were trying to get out of the area by car.

The girl's 21-year-oild brother managed to save himself by hanging on to a large plant for two hours until help arrived.

Dozens of people managed to save themselves from the flood waters by climbing onto roofs and trees, from where firefighters were able to rescue them, the fire brigade said via Twitter.

Civil Protection Department Chief Fabrizio Curcio has rushed to Marche to address the emergency. Marche Governor Francesco Acquaroli said he had been called by President Sergio Mattarella, who expressed his solidarity for the region, and Premier Mario Draghi, who promised central government will provide all the support the region needs.

Scientists say climate change caused by human activity is making extreme weather events such as these storms more frequent and more intense.

The Il Meteo.it weather website said these latest storms had produced six months' worth of rainfall in just a few hours and linked the extreme weather to «the climate changes that are taking place».

«It is the legacy of the hot summer of 2022 which, due to the hot sea, means there is a possibility of intense rainfall for at least another month,» it said.





Photo: ansa.it