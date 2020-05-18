Storm warning: rising water levels, thunderstorms and hail in nine regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to RSE Kazhydromet, storm warning has been announced in 9 regions of the country, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Emergency Committee under the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In connection with the precipitation forecast, formation of inclined water runoff and rising water levels in rivers of mountainous areas of Almaty, Turkestan regions are expected on May 18-19.

On May 18 thunderstorm, hail and 15-20 mps wind will hit some parts of Akmola region.

Heavy rain, thunderstorm, hail, wind of 15-20 mps are expected on May 18 in Shymkent, Turkestan region.

Fog, heavy rain, thunderstorm, hail and 15-20 mps wind will hit Kostanay region.

Rainfall, thunderstorms, wind of 15-20 mps gusting to 23-28 mps are predicted for Kyzylorda region.

Fog will blanket some parts of Mangistau region. Thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind are forecast for the region as well.

Thunderstorm, hail, fog and wind of 15-20 mps are expected in some parts of North Kazakhstan region.

The Emergency Committee urges citizens to monitor weather changes, not to neglect storm warnings and to take necessary precautions.