NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm warning has been issued for Kostanay and Turkestan regions, Kazinform reported referring to RSE Kazhydromet.

Hail, 15-20 mps northeastern wind is expected in Kostanay region on May 29. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

15-20 mps eastern wind will blow in Turkestan region and in the city of Turkestan on May 29-30. Chance of storm is 90-95%.