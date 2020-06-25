Storm warning issued for six regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Met Office, Kazhydromet, has issued a weather warning for six regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

On June 26, thunderstorms, squall and hail are forecast to hit Kostanay region locally, with northwest, northerly winds to blow at 15-20 mps here and there.

Kostanay city is to see thunderstorms, winds blowing northwest, north at 15-20 mps at daytime. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Occasional thunderstorms and hail are to strike Akmola region on June 26. Southwesterly winds veering north gusting at 15-20 mps here and there are also expected. High fire hazard will persist locally.

Kokshetau city will be hit by thunderstorms on June 26. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

In West Kazakhstan region, northerly winds with occasional gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast on June 26.

On the same day, Uralsk city is to expect northerly wind gusting up to 18 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Almaty region is forecast to bask in the heat wave, driving the mercury as high as 30°C.

June 26 set to be a scorcher, as Taldykorgan city will see temperatures rise to 36°C at daytime. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Dust storm is to roll through Mangistau region in the afternoon of June 26, with northerly, northwesterly winds to blow at 15-20 mps.

The same weather is expected in Aktau city, but with gusts at 15-18 mps on June 26. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

In the morning and afternoon of June 26, Kyzylorda region is set to see thunderstorms and squall.

Northwesterly, northerly winds gusting at 15-20 mps at nighttime and 15-20 mps at daytime, reaching 23-28 mps here and there, are expected.

On the same day, northwesterly winds with 15-20 mps gusts to blow in Kyzylorda city. Probability of storm is 90-100%.