Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Storm warning issued for six regions of Kazakhstan

    4 June 2020, 15:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm warning was announced in six regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorm, hail and squalls are expected in some parts of East Kazakhstan region on June 5. 15-20 mps northwest wind gusting to 23-28 mps will blow in the region. Thunderstorm is expected in Ust-Kamenogorsk on June 5. Thunderstorm, 15-20 mps northwestern wind are expected in Semey on June 5. Air temperature will drop to 1-3 degrees in East Kazakhstan region on June 6-7. Chance of storm is 80-90%.

    Frosts of 1-3 degrees are expected in some parts of Akmola region on June 5. Chance of storm is 80-90%.

    15-20 mps northwestern wind, thunderstorm are predicted for Karaganda region on June 5. Frosts of 1-3 degrees are expected in some parts of Karaganda region. Chance of storm is 80-85%.

    Air temperature will drop to 1-3 degrees in North Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions and Petropavlovsk on June 6-7. Chance of storm is 80-90%.

    Frosts of 1-3 degrees are expected in some parts of Almaty region on June 6-7. Chance of storm is 80-90%.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Kazakhstan to brace for thundershowers June 10-12
    Zhambyl region to brace for sweltering heat
    Thundershowers to batter Kazakhstan Fri
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued